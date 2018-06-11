× Three more commit to Travelers star-studded tournament

HARTFORD – The Travelers Championship continues to add to its roster, adding notable names for this year’s tournament.

The latest commitments came Monday.

Travelers added Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson and Graeme McDowell.

Koepka, who is No. 9 in this week’s Official World Golf Ranking, finished at 16-under-par last year, winning by four strokes to claim his first major championship and his second PGA TOUR victory.

Simpson recently captured his fifth PGA TOUR career victory at THE PLAYERS Championship. He is currently No. 21 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

McDowell won the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links by one stroke for his first PGA TOUR victory and first major championship.

Previous commits are:

Justin Thomas (2), Jordan Spieth (4), Rory McIlroy (6), Jason Day (8), Paul Casey (11), Patrick Reed (13), Marc Leishman (14), Bubba Watson (19),Charley Hoffman (36), Russell Knox , Kevin Streelman, Ken Duke, Freddie Jacobson, Stewart Cink, Hunter Mahan, J.J. Henry, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau.

Spieth won the 2017 Travelers Championship in dramatic fashion, beating Daniel Berger in a playoff after holing a bunker shot. The celebration that ensued between Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller – tossing the club and bunker rake, then chest-bumping – was one of the PGA TOUR’s most iconic moments of 2017.

The 2018 Travelers Championship will be held June 18-24 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For more information on this year’s tournament, click here.