× Twitter CEO shamed for eating at Chick-fil-A over owner’s LGBT views

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Sunday came under fire for tweeting about spending money at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Los Angeles over the owner’s views on gay marriage, according to FOX News.

Dorsey tweeted a screenshot of his purchases and savings made by using the fast-food restaurant’s mobile app, prompting a backlash from LGBTQ community and the media.

The fast-food chain has been criticized over CEO Dan Cathy’s views concerning gay marriage. In 2012, he came out in defense of the traditional definition of marriage and expressed views critical of gay marriage stemming from his Christian faith.

This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack https://t.co/Wmhq6Obrp1 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 10, 2018

Read more here.