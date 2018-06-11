Woman found dead in Stamford home; husband hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found Monday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call around 7 a.m. reporting a death at 315 Hycliff Terrace by the husband/homeowner. The woman was in her 70s.

Police had to get warrant to get inside house and begin investigating. The warrant was signed as of 1 p.m. and police started actively investigating inside the house.

Police would not release name of the victim. Hycliff Terrace is closed at Sycamore Terrace to everyone other than residents as police expect it to be an active police scene through the evening.