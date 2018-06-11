Woman found dead in Stamford home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 70's.

It happened at 315 Hycliff Terrace and residents in the area said they are shocked something like this would happen in a quiet neighborhood.

"Since we've been here for so long, I've never seen. I would never think that something would happen here," said Diane Nietupski of Stamford.

Nietupski has lived in the area for 11 years with her husband and daughter. She said people usually keep to themselves and take their dogs out for a walk without a worry in the world.

Police said they got the 911 call from the homeowner and husband around 7 a.m. on Monday reporting the woman's death.

When police arrived at the scene, they obtained a search warrant to go inside to investigate as to what may have happened inside the clean kept home. Police have only told FOX61 the victim is a woman in her seventies but according to property records, the home is owned by Allen and Eden Claxton.

Nietupski's husband, Jerry Nietupski said he saw the swarm of police cars when he was heading to work and has not stopped thinking about the crime scene all day.

"Who knows. I mean, there's so many really weird people around and you never know who lives next door to you," added Jerry.

The married couple said they have seen police in their neck of the woods previous years but never to this extent.

"Scary! To think that that would happen in this neighborhood and just in general that these type of things happen in our world today. It’s scary," added Diane.

"Very shocking and disturbing," added Jerry.

As of now, police have not released the cause of death for the woman.