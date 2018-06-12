911 tapes released in Waterford hit-and-run that seriously injured mother, child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERFORD — Police say a mother and a 2-year-old child have been seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver who was later tracked down and charged with driving drunk.

Waterford police said a 30-year-old mother and her 2-year-old daughter were struck by a car just after 4 p.m. Monday. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver, 27-year-old Shane Bidwell, stopped, said he was sorry, and then drove off.

A 33-year-old mother and her 1-year-old baby boy who were walking with the victims on Greentree Drive at the time, managed to escape without a scratch.

Court documents show a man nearby witnessed Bidwell initially stop to check out the scene and, “came back to the car a few seconds later, lit a cigarette and got into the car.”

The witness then watched as Bidwell drove off.

While making the case against reduced bail for Bidwell, Assistant State Attorney Sarah Bowman revealed tests that showed Bidwell was under the influence at the time of the accident.

Bidwell’s attorney, Dean Golembeski, said his client feels badly for the pain he has caused.

“In regards to Sheen Bidwell, he’s extremely remorseful,” Golembeski said. “This is a very difficult fact pattern but he’s extremely remorseful.”

While explaining his client's actions during court, Golembeski noted Bidwell’s history of addiction and mental health issues. At the time of the crash, the Waterford man was on probation for two controlled substance convictions from 2017.

He also has several larceny convictions.

Judge Daniel Klau reduced Bidwell’s bonds to $200,000 on the condition that he seeks mental health and addiction treatment.

Bidwell is charged with two counts of risk of injury to children, reckless endangerment and a DUI as well as several other charges.

He is due back in court on July 3rd.

41.354239 -72.164816