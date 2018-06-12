× Biker leaving rally dies in Hamden crash

HAMDEN — A motorcycle rider who was participating in a rally Sunday, was killed in crash when he was leaving the rally.

Police said around 10:00 a.m., hundreds of motorcycles participating in the annual “Don’s Hat Rack Motorcycle Rally”, an event that raises money for the Smilow Cancer Hospital in the memory of the late Donald Perotti, departed from Louis Astorino Ice Arena.

Moments later, as riders exited the south exit of the parking lot, Paul Panaroni, 59, of Hamden, was ejected from his motorcycle. Police said that medical personnel nearby quickly rendered medical assistance. Panaroni was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he later in the evening died from his injuries.

Anyone with information, including videos of the crash are asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 230-4036.

Officer Nicholas Lovett is conducting the investigation.