Dozens in Hartford provided week-long supply of food

HARTFORD -- It's not often you wait in line with a smile.

But on a hot day like Tuesday, drivers were opening their side doors and trunks outside the Xfinity Theatre while volunteers filled their cars with roughly 40 pounds of food.

Over 100 volunteers filled around 800 cars.

This is the eighth year that PepsiCo and Feed the Children united to defeat hunger in Hartford.

"We love the Hartford community and are grateful for the opportunity to not only donate, but also meet these families, volunteer and spend a day giving back," said Victoria South, account manager, northeast region, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. "At Frito-Lay and PepsiCo, we believe in engaging our associates in community projects and initiatives that make a positive difference in places where we live and work."

"We recognize hunger can't be fought alone, but by working together, we can provide food and essentials to millions of children and families who live in poverty," said Travis Arnold, President and CEO of Feed the Children. "The work Feed the Children does would be impossible without the support of our corporate partners."

Each qualifying recipient at Tuesday's event was given:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 15-pound box of personal-care items

One box of AVON products

products Variety of Frito-Lay products

PepsiCo beverages

Life Original Cereal

Stacy's Pita Chips & Crisps

Quaker Oatmeal

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

Fresh produce and shelf-stable foods from Price Rite

