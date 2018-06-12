× Former president of Hartford non profit arrested for theft of funds

NEW HAVEN — The head of a of a Hartford housing program was arrested Tuesday and charged with with wire fraud and theft from programs receiving federal funds.

Officials said Rev. Steven F. Harvin, 53, of New Haven, was arrested on wire fraud charges and theft from programs receiving federal funds. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

Officials said according to the complaint, “Between August 2015 to September 2016, Harvin served as President of Zezzo House, a non-profit organization in Hartford that provides housing for individuals and families with health challenges, including HIV/AIDS. HUD provides HOPWA funds to the City of Hartford, which in turn provides the HOPWA funds to organizations in the Hartford area, including Zezzo House. Zezzo House also receives Section 8 funding. ”

The complaint said,m “From January 2016 to September 2016, Harvin diverted thousands of dollars in federal funds to his personal use. During this time, Zezzo House received $70,722 in HOPWA funds, some of which Harvin withdrew in cash for himself or spent on personal expenditures. They said Harvin also diverted funds from rent checks from Section 8 tenants to his personal use. ”

Harvin, if convicted, faces up tp 20 years, and the charge of theft from programs receiving federal funds carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.