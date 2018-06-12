Fourth of July celebrations across the state
Time to wear your red, white and blue to celebrate the 4th of July. Check out when your area is celebrating with BBQs’ and fireworks!
Agawam, MA
Sat. June 30, 2018 – Wed. July 4,2018 all day
Location: Six Flags New England
Click here for more info.
Bridgeport
BarnumPalooza
Sun. July 1, 2018 at 9:00 p.m.
Location: Seaside Park
Bristol
Fireworks
Sat. June 30, 2018 at dusk
Location: Lake Compounce
Canaan –
Canaan Railroad Days Fireworks
Sat. July 28, 2018 at dusk
Location: Lawrence Field
For more info, click here.
Coventry
Coventry Fest
Sat June 30, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Coventry Lake at Patriots Park
Rain date: Sun. July 1, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m
Fireworks start around 9:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Food, activities, contests, and 20+ vendors.
Live Music by Night Shift at 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Limited parking on site is available for $8. Offsite parking $5 at Robertson Middle and High Schools.; Shuttle bus from 4:00 p.m. – end.
Danbury
Fireworks on the Lake
Sat. June 30, 2018 at dusk
Rain date: Sun. July 1, 2018 at dusk
Fireworks
Danbury Fair Mall
Fri. July 6, 2018 at dusk.
Darien
Fireworks
Sat. July 7, 2018 at dusk
Location: Darien High School
Derby
Cultural Commission – Fireworks
Tues. July 3, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Location: TBA
East Haven
Sat. July 30, 2018
Location: East Haven Town Beach
Rain date: Mon. July 2, 2018
Enfield
Fireworks Spectacular
Sun. July 8th, 2018 at 9:45 p.m – 10:30 p.m.
Location: Enfield Green
More activities on July 6th & 7th. For more details visit http://enfieldcelebration.org
Fairfield
Independence Day Fireworks
Sun. July 2, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.
Location: Jennings Beach
Rain date: Mon. July 2, 2018
Entertainment from 6:00 – 8:45 PM at Jennings Beach – Sand Jam DJ, Marvin Parsons
Entertainment from 6:45 – 9:00 PM at Penfield Beach – TBA
Greenwich
Fireworks Display
Sat. July 7, 2018 at dusk
Location: Greenwich Point & Binney Park
Rain date: Sun. July 8, 2018
Guilford
Fireworks
Sat. July 7, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Guilford Fairgrounds
Community Picnic
Sat. July 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town Green
Haddam
Search for Fireworks Cruise
Wed. July 4, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
For details click here.
Hamden
Fireworks
Fri. June 29, 2018 at dusk
Location: Town Center Park in Hamden, 2761 Dixwell Avenue.
Rain date: Sat. June 30, 2018
Hartford
Riverfront Fireworks
Sat. July 14, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Great River Park & Mortensen Riverfront Plaza
Concert on either side of the river at 7:00 p.m
Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.
Killingly
Red, White and Blue BBQ & Fireworks
Fri. June 29, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 pm.
Location: Owen Bell Park
Free admission to the park and we have a chicken bbq which you can pre-purchase tickets for $10 at the recreation office (limited tickets available night of) or bring money for the other food vendors available that night. We have our Red, White and Blue 3.2 race which kicks off at 6PM runners can register that night from 4-5:45pm $15/adults and $10/18 and under. “Pirates of Peace” will be playing at the bandshell from 6pm until the fireworks at approx. 9:15PM. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the show. Weather pending special skydiving provided by Skydive Danielson just prior to the fireworks.
Lakeville
Fireworks
June 30, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Lime Rock Race Track
Rain date: Sun. July 1, 2018
Lebanon
Summer Dance Fest
Sat. July 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Lebanon Town Green
Fireworks traditionally start at 9:30 p.m.
Madison
Fireworks
Tues. July 3, 2018
Location: View from town beaches
Manchester
Fireworks & Chicken BBQ
Sat. July 7, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.
Manchester Bicentennial Bandshell Area
Rain date: Sun. July 8, 2018
Meriden
Fireworks Spectacular
Tues. July 3, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.
Location: Hubbard Park Bandshell
Rain date: Thurs. July 5, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.
Food Served after 4:00 p.m.
“Dawg Dayz of Summer” Summer Tour
Headliner: The Funky Dawgz Brass Band: 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
One Time Weekend: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m
The Balkin Brothers: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Phat Astronaut: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Middlebury
3D Fireworks
Wed. July 4, 2018 at 10:15 p.m.
Location: Quassy Amusement Park
Middletown
Fireworks Festival
Sat. July 7, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Fireworks over the river. And entertainment and activities are at 245 deKoven Drive.
Milford –
Fireworks
Sat. June 30, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Location: Milford Harbor at Lisman Landing. 37 Helwig Landing.
Rain date: Sat. July 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Parking and shuttle service at Milford Senior Center, Harborside Middle School & Wasson Field.
Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
For more info, click here.
Naugatuck
July Firework Celebration
Tues. July 3, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Old Firehouse Road, downtown Naugatuck
Rain date: Fri. July 6, 2018
Includes entertainment, food and family oriented activities
New Britain
The Great American Boom
Wed. July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.
Location: Stanley Quarter Park
Rain date: Thurs. July 5, 2018
Latanya Farrell begins at 6:00 p.m.
New Canaan
The 38th Annual New Canaan Family Fourth of July Celebration
Wed., July 4, 2018 all day
Location: Waveny Park
Rain date:Thurs., July 5, 2018 – Fireworks Only
New Haven
Fireworks
Wed. July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.
Location: Wilbur Cross High School Football Field
New London
Fireworks
Sat. July 14, 2018 at 9:00 p.m.
Location: 24 Eugene O’Neill Drive, New London CT, 06320
This address will take you to the start of the event. For more directions and the events schedule click here.
New Milford
Sat. July 7, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Town Green, 10 Main Street.
Rain date: Fri. July 27, 2018.
Events prior to fireworks. Visit http://newmilford-chamber.com/events/
Newington
Life. Be. in it. Extravaganza
Sat. July 21, 2018 – all day
Location: Mill Pond Park
Includes food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, beer garden, games and many other family-oriented activities.
Niantic
Celebrate East Lyme Festival featuring fireworks
Sat. July 21, 2018 all day
Location: Niantic Main Street, Main Street
Click here for events schedule.
Norwalk
Fireworks & Entertainment
Tues. Evening on July 3, 2018
Location: Calf Pasture Beach
Rain date: Thurs. July 5, 2018
5:30 PM Kids show “The Amazing Andy Show”
6:00 PM Dance to the Music with DJ Nuzzo
8:00 PM Norwalk Recreation and Parks Proud to Present “BonJourney”
Fireworks will start at Sundown
Norwich
Friday Fireworks
Fri. July 6, 2018 after the game
Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium
Orange
Sun. July 1, 2018 at dusk
Location: Orange Fairground Gazebo.
Rain date: Mon. July 2, 2018.
Entertainment prior to fireworks.
Oxford
Fireworks on Wed. August 15,2018 and Fri. August 17, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.
Location: Quaker Farms School
Portland
Fireworks Extravaganza
Sat. July 14, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Portland High School
Putnam
Concert & Fireworks Display
Sun. July 1, 2018
Location: TBA
Rain date Sun. July 8, 2018
Redding
Rock n’ Roots IV
June 30, 2018 at noon – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Lonetown Farm
Rain date: Sun. July 1, 2018
Click here for more info.
Salisbury
Fireworks
June 30, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Lime Rock Race Track
Rain date: Sun. July 1, 2018
Simsbury
Fri. June 29, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
Rain date: Sat. June 30, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.
Visit https://hartfordsymphony.org/ for more details.
Stafford Springs
Fri. July 6, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Stafford Motor Speedway
Events prior to fireworks. Click here for more.
Stratford
Tues. July 3, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
Location: Short Beach Park
Rain date: Fri. July 6, 2018
Vernon
July in the Sky Fireworks & Funzone
Tues. July 10, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Location: Henry Park
Rain date: Wed. July 11, 2018
Waterbury
Sun. July 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Brass Mill Center
For more details, click here.
West Haven
Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular
Tues. July 3, 2018 at dusk
Location: Bradley Point Park
Rain date: Thurs. July 5, 2018 at dusk
Westport
Fireworks
Mon. July 2, 2018 at dusk
Location: Compo Beach
Rain date: Tues. July 3, 2018 at dusk
Parking tickets are required for entrance for a fee and are now available for purchase.
Weston
Fireworks
Wed. July 4, 2018 at 9:20 p.m.
Location: Weston Middle School Field
Activities, food and entertainment before. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Wilton
Freedom Run Road Race & Fireworks
Wed. July 4, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Location:WHS Track at Fujitani Field
For events schedule visit http://www.wiltonct.org/index.asp
Windsor Locks
Fireworks
Fri. June 29, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Veterans’ Memorial Park
Rain date: Sat. June 30, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.
For carnival details click here.