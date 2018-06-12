× Fourth of July celebrations across the state

Time to wear your red, white and blue to celebrate the 4th of July. Check out when your area is celebrating with BBQs’ and fireworks!

Agawam, MA

Sat. June 30, 2018 – Wed. July 4,2018 all day

Location: Six Flags New England

Click here for more info.

Bridgeport

BarnumPalooza

Sun. July 1, 2018 at 9:00 p.m.

Location: Seaside Park

Bristol

Fireworks

Sat. June 30, 2018 at dusk

Location: Lake Compounce

Canaan –

Canaan Railroad Days Fireworks

Sat. July 28, 2018 at dusk

Location: Lawrence Field

For more info, click here.

Coventry

Coventry Fest

Sat June 30, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Coventry Lake at Patriots Park

Rain date: Sun. July 1, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m

Fireworks start around 9:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Food, activities, contests, and 20+ vendors.

Live Music by Night Shift at 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Limited parking on site is available for $8. Offsite parking $5 at Robertson Middle and High Schools.; Shuttle bus from 4:00 p.m. – end.

Danbury

Fireworks on the Lake

Sat. June 30, 2018 at dusk

Rain date: Sun. July 1, 2018 at dusk

Fireworks

Danbury Fair Mall

Fri. July 6, 2018 at dusk.

Darien

Fireworks

Sat. July 7, 2018 at dusk

Location: Darien High School

Derby

Cultural Commission – Fireworks

Tues. July 3, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: TBA

East Haven

Sat. July 30, 2018

Location: East Haven Town Beach

Rain date: Mon. July 2, 2018

Enfield

Fireworks Spectacular

Sun. July 8th, 2018 at 9:45 p.m – 10:30 p.m.

Location: Enfield Green

More activities on July 6th & 7th. For more details visit http://enfieldcelebration.org

Fairfield

Independence Day Fireworks

Sun. July 2, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

Location: Jennings Beach

Rain date: Mon. July 2, 2018

Entertainment from 6:00 – 8:45 PM at Jennings Beach – Sand Jam DJ, Marvin Parsons

Entertainment from 6:45 – 9:00 PM at Penfield Beach – TBA

Greenwich

Fireworks Display

Sat. July 7, 2018 at dusk

Location: Greenwich Point & Binney Park

Rain date: Sun. July 8, 2018

Guilford

Fireworks

Sat. July 7, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Guilford Fairgrounds

Community Picnic

Sat. July 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Town Green

Haddam

Search for Fireworks Cruise

Wed. July 4, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

For details click here.

Hamden

Fireworks

Fri. June 29, 2018 at dusk

Location: Town Center Park in Hamden, 2761 Dixwell Avenue.

Rain date: Sat. June 30, 2018

Hartford

Riverfront Fireworks

Sat. July 14, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Great River Park & Mortensen Riverfront Plaza

Concert on either side of the river at 7:00 p.m

Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.

Killingly

Red, White and Blue BBQ & Fireworks

Fri. June 29, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 pm.

Location: Owen Bell Park

Free admission to the park and we have a chicken bbq which you can pre-purchase tickets for $10 at the recreation office (limited tickets available night of) or bring money for the other food vendors available that night. We have our Red, White and Blue 3.2 race which kicks off at 6PM runners can register that night from 4-5:45pm $15/adults and $10/18 and under. “Pirates of Peace” will be playing at the bandshell from 6pm until the fireworks at approx. 9:15PM. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the show. Weather pending special skydiving provided by Skydive Danielson just prior to the fireworks.

Lakeville

Fireworks

June 30, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Lime Rock Race Track

Rain date: Sun. July 1, 2018

Lebanon

Summer Dance Fest

Sat. July 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Lebanon Town Green

Fireworks traditionally start at 9:30 p.m.

Madison

Fireworks

Tues. July 3, 2018

Location: View from town beaches

Manchester

Fireworks & Chicken BBQ

Sat. July 7, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

Manchester Bicentennial Bandshell Area

Rain date: Sun. July 8, 2018

Meriden

Fireworks Spectacular

Tues. July 3, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.

Location: Hubbard Park Bandshell

Rain date: Thurs. July 5, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.

Food Served after 4:00 p.m.

“Dawg Dayz of Summer” Summer Tour

Headliner: The Funky Dawgz Brass Band: 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

One Time Weekend: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m

The Balkin Brothers: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Phat Astronaut: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Middlebury

3D Fireworks

Wed. July 4, 2018 at 10:15 p.m.

Location: Quassy Amusement Park

Middletown

Fireworks Festival

Sat. July 7, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Fireworks over the river. And entertainment and activities are at 245 deKoven Drive.

Milford –

Fireworks

Sat. June 30, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Location: Milford Harbor at Lisman Landing. 37 Helwig Landing.

Rain date: Sat. July 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Parking and shuttle service at Milford Senior Center, Harborside Middle School & Wasson Field.

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

For more info, click here.

Naugatuck

July Firework Celebration

Tues. July 3, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Old Firehouse Road, downtown Naugatuck

Rain date: Fri. July 6, 2018

Includes entertainment, food and family oriented activities

New Britain

The Great American Boom

Wed. July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.

Location: Stanley Quarter Park

Rain date: Thurs. July 5, 2018

Latanya Farrell begins at 6:00 p.m.

New Canaan

The 38th Annual New Canaan Family Fourth of July Celebration

Wed., July 4, 2018 all day

Location: Waveny Park

Rain date:Thurs., July 5, 2018 – Fireworks Only

New Haven

Fireworks

Wed. July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.

Location: Wilbur Cross High School Football Field

New London

Fireworks

Sat. July 14, 2018 at 9:00 p.m.

Location: 24 Eugene O’Neill Drive, New London CT, 06320

This address will take you to the start of the event. For more directions and the events schedule click here.

New Milford

Sat. July 7, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Town Green, 10 Main Street.

Rain date: Fri. July 27, 2018.

Events prior to fireworks. Visit http://newmilford-chamber.com/events/

Newington

Life. Be. in it. Extravaganza

Sat. July 21, 2018 – all day

Location: Mill Pond Park

Includes food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, beer garden, games and many other family-oriented activities.

Niantic

Celebrate East Lyme Festival featuring fireworks

Sat. July 21, 2018 all day

Location: Niantic Main Street, Main Street

Click here for events schedule.

Norwalk

Fireworks & Entertainment

Tues. Evening on July 3, 2018

Location: Calf Pasture Beach

Rain date: Thurs. July 5, 2018

5:30 PM Kids show “The Amazing Andy Show”

6:00 PM Dance to the Music with DJ Nuzzo

8:00 PM Norwalk Recreation and Parks Proud to Present “BonJourney”

Fireworks will start at Sundown

Norwich

Friday Fireworks

Fri. July 6, 2018 after the game

Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium

Orange

Sun. July 1, 2018 at dusk

Location: Orange Fairground Gazebo.

Rain date: Mon. July 2, 2018.

Entertainment prior to fireworks.

Oxford

Fireworks on Wed. August 15,2018 and Fri. August 17, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.

Location: Quaker Farms School

Portland

Fireworks Extravaganza

Sat. July 14, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Portland High School

Putnam

Concert & Fireworks Display

Sun. July 1, 2018

Location: TBA

Rain date Sun. July 8, 2018

Redding

Rock n’ Roots IV

June 30, 2018 at noon – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Lonetown Farm

Rain date: Sun. July 1, 2018

Click here for more info.

Salisbury

Fireworks

June 30, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Lime Rock Race Track

Rain date: Sun. July 1, 2018

Simsbury

Fri. June 29, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center

Rain date: Sat. June 30, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Visit https://hartfordsymphony.org/ for more details.

Stafford Springs

Fri. July 6, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Stafford Motor Speedway

Events prior to fireworks. Click here for more.

Stratford

Tues. July 3, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Short Beach Park

Rain date: Fri. July 6, 2018

Vernon

July in the Sky Fireworks & Funzone

Tues. July 10, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Henry Park

Rain date: Wed. July 11, 2018

Waterbury

Sun. July 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Brass Mill Center

For more details, click here.

West Haven

Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular

Tues. July 3, 2018 at dusk

Location: Bradley Point Park

Rain date: Thurs. July 5, 2018 at dusk

Westport

Fireworks

Mon. July 2, 2018 at dusk

Location: Compo Beach

Rain date: Tues. July 3, 2018 at dusk

Parking tickets are required for entrance for a fee and are now available for purchase.

Weston

Fireworks

Wed. July 4, 2018 at 9:20 p.m.

Location: Weston Middle School Field

Activities, food and entertainment before. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Wilton

Freedom Run Road Race & Fireworks

Wed. July 4, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Location:WHS Track at Fujitani Field

For events schedule visit http://www.wiltonct.org/index.asp

Windsor Locks

Fireworks

Fri. June 29, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Veterans’ Memorial Park

Rain date: Sat. June 30, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.

For carnival details click here.