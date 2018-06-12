× Hartford police make large scale fentanyl bust

HARTFORD — Police made a large scale fentanyl bust Monday, seizing nearly 1,800 bags of the drug and arresting one man.

Police said surveillance operations lead detectives to a home at 8 Westbrook Street and an apartment at 1653 Park St. Richard Colon, 39, of Hartford, was taken into custody without incident during a motor vehicle stop in the area of 1653 Park Street.

Police seized 130 grams unprocessed Fentanyl, 1759 bags packaged Fentanyl and approximately $700.00 in cash.

Colon was charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell, and motor vehicle violations.