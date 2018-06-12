× Judge, citing Trump decision, denies request to dismiss suit against Meriden police

MERIDEN — A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed against a Connecticut city and local police officials by a longtime critic of the police department can move forward.

Christopher Dingwell Sr. in his suit says the department issued a news release about his son’s arrest in an attempt to embarrass him. Dingwell also says the department blocked him from posting on its Facebook page in violation of his First Amendment rights.

Attorneys for Meriden and police argued the case should be dismissed because the officers have qualified immunity.

The Record-Journal reports that the judge in denying a request to dismiss the suit cited another recent federal ruling that said President Donald Trump can’t block his Twitter critics.

City and police lawyers could not be reached for comment