Photo of boy, 6, comforting sister dying of rare brain cancer goes viral

The father of a 4-year-old girl who bravely fought an inoperable brain tumor posted a picture of her 6-year-old brother comforting the girl in her final moments in a hospice, according to FOX News.

Adalynn “Addy” Sooter, who was born in Rogers, Ark., was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) in November 2016. Her parents had noticed that she was struggling to walk.

DIPG is a highly aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumor found at the base of the brain. Addy went through 33 rounds of radiation and traveled to Mexico in hopes that an experimental treatment could work, but the tumor continued to grow.

