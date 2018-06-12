What’s on your CT Summer Bucket List? Submit your photos and ideas

Photo of boy, 6, comforting sister dying of rare brain cancer goes viral

Posted 12:34 PM, June 12, 2018, by

The father of a 4-year-old girl diagnosed with a brain tumor posted a painful photo of his son's last goodbye to his sister. (Matt Sooter/Facebook)

The father of a 4-year-old girl who bravely fought an inoperable brain tumor posted a picture of her 6-year-old brother comforting the girl in her final moments in a hospice, according to FOX News.

Adalynn “Addy” Sooter, who was born in Rogers, Ark., was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) in November 2016. Her parents had noticed that she was struggling to walk.

DIPG is a highly aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumor found at the base of the brain. Addy went through 33 rounds of radiation and traveled to Mexico in hopes that an experimental treatment could work, but the tumor continued to grow.

