Scattered showers Wednesday with temps in the 70s

Tonight we'll have lows in the 50s with a few passing clouds.

Wednesday won't be as nice, with clouds rolling in and the chance for scattered showers. While the day won't be a washout, any of those showers could have a brief downpour or two in them. All the cloud cover will limit our temperatures, with highs in the mid 70s. There will also be a decent amount of humidity in place.

Thursday through the weekend look dry with a warming trend. This will be the first sunny, dry and summer-like weekend in a LONG TIME with highs in the 80s.

That warm-up looks to continue into next week with some 90+ degree heat possible by Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Humid with scattered showers, isolated storm. High: Low-mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Warm, sunny, less humid. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: low-mid 80s.

FATHER'S DAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

