Silver alert issued for Guilford man

GUILFORD — Guilford Police have issued a silver alert for 56-year-old Timothy Page.

Police say Page is a white male, with white hair and brown eyes, standing around 6’0″ and 147 pounds.

They say he was last seen wearing a tweet sports coat, black shirt, and jeans.

Page has been missing since Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guilford Police at 203-453-8061.