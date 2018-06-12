× Silver alert issued for missing Hamden teenager

HAMDEN — Hamden Police say 17-year-old Koisha Ramos is missing from The Children’s Center, and staff are concerned for her safety.

Police say that Ramos scaled a fence at the center, located at 1400 Whitney Avenue, and ran towards Clifford Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Hamden Police searched the area for Ramos, and a K9 unit also searched the area, but Ramos was not found.

Ramos is described as a Hispanic female, 5’5″, heavy build, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. She was not wearing shoes when she left The Children’s Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden Police at 203-230-4000

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.