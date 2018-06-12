× State asking volunteers to help count wild turkeys

HARTFORD — Connecticut officials are asking residents to count turkeys as part of an annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s survey lasts from June 1 to August 31, and residents are asked to tally all female turkeys, called hens, and their chicks, known as poults.

The data will be used to determine changes in the population and gauge the reproductive success of the turkeys.

Volunteers can report their findings using a Wild Turkey Observation Form available online .

Connecticut’s wild turkey population has declined from its peak in the mid-2000s, but the department says it is still healthy and productive.