× Suspect in Griswold triple homicide was recently paroled

NEW LONDON — A man charged in the killings of a Connecticut couple and their adult son in what authorities called a botched fake robbery had been released from prison months earlier.

The Hartford Courant reports that Sergio Correa was released to a halfway house in March 2017 and released on probation in September. In December, Kenneth Lindquist and Janet Lindquist were killed in their Griswold home. Their son, Matthew, was found fatally stabbed in the nearby woods.

Correa had been serving a 10-year sentence for a 2011 conviction on robbery and assault charges. The parole board granted him release after he served the required 85 percent of his term. He was deemed a moderate risk to reoffend.

Correa’s sister is also charged in the Lindquists deaths.

Correa’s lawyer says his client wasn’t involved.