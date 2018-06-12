× UConn may need to revisit planned tuition hikes

HARTFORD — UConn students could face a bigger tuition hike than originally anticipated in a couple of years.

The Hartford Courant reports that Scott Jordan, the university’s chief financial officer, told trustees Monday to balance the budget beyond next year the university may have to “revisit” its planned tuition increase for fall 2019, the last year in a four-year plan of tuition hikes.

In addition to lower state support, the university is facing steep wage increases and growing fringe benefit costs.

Jordan said the university is projecting a $28.7 million deficit for the 2020 fiscal year.

Jordan says other strategies to consider include increasing enrollment, requiring students to live on campus, and freezing hiring.

Current tuition and fees for in-state students at Storrs is $15,730 a year, not including housing or meals.