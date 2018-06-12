Waterbury police arrest driver wanted in hit-and-run that injured 7-year-old boy walking to bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Police said they have arrested a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy on June 4.

Waterbuy police said they responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run complaint involving a juvenile that was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road to get onto a school bus in the area of North Main Street and Elizabeth Street.

Police released surveillance footage of the accident which showed the boy being struck by a Nissan 4 door sedan. The driver of the car then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested and charged Marques Verner, 28, with avoiding responsibility resulting in physical injury, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a license and passing a standing school bus and threatening in the first degree.

He is being held on a $450,000 bond. No other details have been released.