CT Rail Hartford Line set for launch but bathroom usage will be an issue

CONNECTICUT -- The CT Rail Hartford line is opening this weekend, but the bathrooms on the train will stay closed.

FOX61 spoke with Judd Everhart of the Connecticut DOT who said the train cars and their bathrooms were built 30 years ago before ADA rules which require equally accessible bathrooms.

Everhart said while CT Rail Hartford line had permission to start service from the Federal Railroad Administration with the bathrooms not equally accessible, they were just told this week that now they couldn't.

The temporary solution that they came up with was to put portable accessible bathrooms on the train platforms that don't already have bathrooms. The stations with the portable accessible bathrooms are Berlin, Meriden, Wallingford, Windsor and Windsor Locks. The Hartford Rail Line bathrooms are being retro fitted now and should be ready for use in early 2019.

Some riders are understanding, while others are not.

"It’s convenient for a quick use but not long-term," said Jatniel Soto, from Meriden.

"Why close down all the restrooms because people who have handicap issues aren’t able to use them. I don’t think that’s right to pass that on to everybody," said Eugene Johnson Jr., from Meriden.

Service is free this weekend as the line opens this Saturday providing service up to Springfield and back.