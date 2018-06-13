East Hampton student turns mean comments into teachable moment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAMPTON -- A local elementary school student is turning a mean comment about his brother into a teaching moment for his classmates. Logan Supinski is a third grader at Memorial Elementary in East Hampton.

He used a class presentation as a chance to teach his classmates about his brother’s Cochlear Implants.

“It happened when the kid made fun of my brother,” Logan Supinski said.

His brother William was born with hearing loss and wears a surgically implanted electronic hearing device.

“I was so blown away by all the details he got by himself all the facts and how true they all were,” mom Nicole Suprinski said.

Logan also decided to fund raise for the program his brother attends CREC Soundbridge.

“I put stuff out for sale, like on Monday was popsicle, Tuesday was sports cards” Logan said.

Soundbridge plans to use the $130 dollars to buy children’s books related to learning about hearing loss.

“This is wonderful, a lot times we hear about bullying in school and this was just a positive to put a spin on it,” Soundbridge supervisor Kelly O’Connell said.