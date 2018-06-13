× Hartford man charged in New Britain carjacking, kidnapping

NEW BRITAIN — Police said they have charged a man in connection to a carjacking, kidnapping incident.

On May 20, New Britain police said they responded the Citgo Gas Station on Columbus Boulevard following reports of a carjacking.

Police said a grandmother was pumping gas, when Jonathon Manuel Vellon, 18, of Hartford, pushed her to the ground and took her vehicle. Police said inside the car were the grandmother’s three and seven-year-old grandchildren.

“The children who were not harmed were left by the suspects on a city street where a concerned citizen saw them and immediately contacted the police department,” police said.

On Wednesday, police charged Vellon with kidnapping , risk of injury to a child, robbery by carjacking, assault, conspiracy to commit robbery by carjacking, larceny, conspiracy to reckless driving, failure to drive upon right and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Vellon was already in jail on an unrelated case. Police Vellon has been linked to other car thefts in the city. Police said more arrests are anticipated.

The New Britain Police Department continues to actively work this case and are seeking other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. John Blackmore at 860-826-3171. Anonymous tips can be emailed here or called in at 860-826-3199.

