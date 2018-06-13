Isolated showers/thunder Wednesday evening; Warm, sunny Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of the evening will be calm with the chance for an isolated shower. But 11 PM – 1 AM we’ll be tracking the chance for some thunder!

A line of showers and thunderstorms will approach Connecticut around 11 PM. They will weaken as they move east through the state. While the risk is low, I can’t rule out an isolated strong storm in western CT. Then we’ll get some gradual clearing overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Behind those showers we get right back to sunshine and less humid conditions. Thursday and Friday will be bright and breezy with a gusty west wind along with a few clouds.

Then an impressive warming trend will get started this weekend.This will be the first sunny, dry and SUMMERY weekend in a LONG TIME with highs in the 80s.

That warm-up looks to continue into next week with some 90+ degree heat possible by Monday. With higher humidity it could feel like 100+ making it the first truly HOT day of the year!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Showers/thunder then clearing. Low: mid 50s – near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Few clouds, a bit breezy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 80s inland, near 80 shore.

FATHER’S DAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Mid-80s – near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with hazy hot and humid conditions. Chance for afternoon storms. Highs: Low/mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Cooler. Clouds and sun. High: Upper 70s.

