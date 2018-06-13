Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 Morning News
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Morning News
HOPE
Business
CT Home
Cookout
Contests
Traffic
Weather
72°
72°
Low
60°
High
75°
Thu
54°
79°
Fri
57°
78°
Sat
60°
85°
See complete forecast
What’s on your CT Summer Bucket List? Submit your photos and ideas
June 11 – June 16
Posted 1:00 PM, June 13, 2018, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Google
Email
×
June 11 – June 16
Wednesday, June 13
Robby Brisco Open
41.765804
-72.673372
Popular
Former Middletown mayor arrested, charged with embezzling nearly $1 million
Some like it not: Marilyn Monroe statue in Stamford has church venting
Alert mom used taco to distract police impersonator ‘terrorizing’ her family, authorities say
Actor Jackson Odell of TV’s ‘Goldbergs’ found dead at 20
Latest News
Pedestrian struck on Columbus Blvd in Hartford; Street closed
Suspect in New Britain carjacking arrested
Stamford woman found dead identified, husband hospitalized
Western wildfires force thousands to flee
Seen On TV
June 4 – June 10
News
Free family movies in Hartford, New Haven parks all summer-long
Sports
Three more commit to Travelers star-studded tournament
Sports
HS Baseball: Branford advances to Class L quarterfinal with win over Cheney Tech
News
Ansonia schools won’t close Wednesday due to budget issues
News
Tourist rescues driver from car dangling over edge of California parking structure
Sports
Connecticut Sun look to stay unbeaten against the LA Sparks
News
David Cassidy says he never had dementia, was still drinking
News
The end of net neutrality is here
News
‘Mean Girls,’ ‘SpongeBob’ lead Tony nominations list
Sports
Yankees-Nationals games postponed to June 18 because of rain
News
NES Classic Edition returning to stores in June
News
WCCT will air Connecticut Sun games
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.