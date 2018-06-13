Man allegedly tries to sell stolen BMW on Craigslist – to Tennessee cop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly trying to sell a stolen BMW for $86,000 to a law enforcement officer, according to WREG.

On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol made contact with a man, believing the car to be potentially stolen as it was being sold on Craigslist.

During a meet on Poplar Avenue, authorities noted the VIN number appeared to be fake and took Marqueze Blackwell into custody. A separate VIN number under the seat revealed the car was in fact stolen in Orlando, Florida back in March.

Blackwell was charged with theft of property and the altering of a motor vehicle serial number.