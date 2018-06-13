× Man arrested in fatal Naugatuck crash

NAUGATUCK — One person in connection with a fatal crash in February.

Alexander Oneschuk, 71, of Naugatuck was charged with Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane on a Multiple-Lane Highway, Reckless Driving, Operating Under Suspended Registration, Mandatory Security Requirements (No Insurance), and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

Emergency crews were called out to Gunntown Rd in the area Towantic Hill Rd. on February 20. Police said Oneschuck crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by Daniel Lucas, of Oxford. Lucas was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene of the collision.