Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes release new rendering of East Windsor casino

EAST WINDSOR -- The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes released Wednesday, an updated rendering of the East Windsor casino. The rendering was submitted to the town as a part of the local approval process.

The proposed development will be a nearly 200,000 square foot facility with roughly 2,000 slot machines and 60 table games. Construction is slated to begin in the Fall of 2018, with an opening date tentatively scheduled for the Spring of 2020.

“From the start, we pledged to create a world-class facility that will be a draw for people throughout the entire region,” said Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler. “These renderings help bring to life our vision for this site, and we thank the town for working with us every step of the way through the local approval process.”

The tribes pledged at least 650 jobs for Hartford area residents, with hopes of the most hiring coming from Hartford. The new casino is expected to create or preserve nearly 4,300 jobs overall.

