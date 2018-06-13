× Pedestrian struck on Columbus Blvd in Hartford; Street closed

HARTFORD — A pedestrian was hit on Columbus Boulevard and police said the road may be closed for until the evening.

Police said in an email, “Due to a serious motor vehicle accident with injuries (pedestrian struck) , Columbus Boulevard between State Street and [Grove/Bob Steele St.] will be CLOSED for the next few hours. Will advise as more information becomes available.”

That area is by the Connecticut Science Center and Phoenix Mutual / Nassau RE.

We will be updating this story.