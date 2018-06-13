× Rocky Hill man arrested for allegedly recording women wearing tight clothing

MANCHESTER — Police said they arrested a man after he allegedly followed women around at the Shoppes in Buckland Hills and secretly recorded them.

Manchester police said mall security saw Zachary Buckley, 31, following a woman and recorded a close-up video of her buttocks.

He was charged with second degree breach of peace and will appear in Manchester Superior Court June 28.

No other details were released.