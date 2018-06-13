Scattered showers, humid Wednesday; Warm, sunny Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is the "hiccup of the week"... The only day this week with humidity and the chance for a few showers. Then we get right back to a stretch of sunny days along with a warming trend.

If you see any prolonged sunshine today, consider it a bonus. It'll be mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers. While the day won't be a washout, any of those showers could bring a brief downpour. The cloud cover will limit our temperatures, with highs in the low/mid 70s. It will also start to feel humid outside as the day moves on.

Behind that front we get back to sunny skies and less humid conditions. Thursday and Friday will be bright and breezy with a gusty west wind.

Then an impressive warming trend will get started this weekend.This will be the first sunny, dry and summer-like weekend in a LONG TIME with highs in the 80s.

That warm-up looks to continue into next week with some 90+ degree heat possible by Monday. With higher humidity it could feel like 100+ making it the first truly HOT day of the year!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Not a washout. Becoming more humid. High: Lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: low-mid 80s.

FATHER'S DAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with hazy hot and humid conditions. Chance for afternoon storms. Highs: Low/mid 90s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click