Stamford woman found dead identified, husband hospitalized

STAMFORD — The woman has been found dead in an affluent Stamford neighborhood has been identified.

Police said Wednesday the victim is Eden Claxton. Her husband has been hospitalized.

Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin says the Claxton’s husband called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Monday to report his wife was covered in blood and not breathing.

Conklin did not describe the circumstances that lead to the woman’s death, but he says her body remained inside the Stamford home Monday afternoon as investigators combed through the scene.

Property records show the home is owned by a couple in their 70s, and it has an assessed value of close to $1 million.

An investigation into the Claxton’s death is ongoing.