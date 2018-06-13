× Suspect in New Britain carjacking arrested

NEW BRITAIN — A suspect in a carjacking where children were still in the car when the thief took off has been arrested.

Police arrested Jonathon Manuel Vellon, 18, of Hartford. He was already in jail on an unrelated case. Vellon was charged with Kidnapping 2nd, Risk of Injury to a Child, Robbery by Carjacking, Assault 3rd, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Carjacking, Larceny 2nd, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd, Reckless Driving, Failure to Drive Upon Right and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License.

Police said on May 20 they were called to to 345 Columbus Blvd, the Citgo Gas Station, for a reported carjacking. They said the victim, a grandmother, had stopped to pump gas, when she was pushed to the ground and her vehicle stolen. The victim’s three and seven year old grandchildren were still in the minivan, but were dropped off at a nearby street where a concerned citizen saw them and immediately contacted the police department.

Police Vellon has been linked to other car thefts in the city. Police said more arrests are anticipated.

The New Britain Police Department continues to actively work this case and are seeking other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. John Blackmore at 860-826-3171. Anonymous tips can be emailed to http://www.newbritainpolice.org/anonymous-tips or called in at 860-826-3199

