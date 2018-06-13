× Target removing ‘Baby Daddy’ Father’s Day cards from store

Target is removing their “Baby Daddy” cards after customers felt insulted.

According to Fox News, the cards first caught wind around May 31, when a shopper posted an image of the cards on Facebook. The shopper, Takeisha Saunders, claimed it was the only card Target offered featuring a black couple.

“You CANNOT be serious Target!!!! Really!!!?!!!!? This was the only Father’s Day card that featured a black couple!!!!!!” wrote Saunders, who confirmed to Fox News she found the card at a Target location in Rockwall, Texas.

“We want all guests to feel welcomed and respected when they shop at Target,” Joshua Thomas, a spokesperson for Target, shared in a statement to Fox News. “We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores.

“We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”