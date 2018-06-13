Warm, sunny Thursday with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday and Friday will be bright and breezy with a gusty west wind along with a few clouds.

Then an impressive warming trend will get started this weekend.This will be the first sunny, dry and SUMMERY weekend in a LONG TIME with highs in the 80s.

That warm-up looks to continue into next week with some 90+ degree heat possible by Monday. With higher humidity it could feel like 100+ making it the first truly HOT day of the year!

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Few clouds, a bit breezy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 80s inland, near 80 shore.

FATHER’S DAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Mid-80s – near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with hazy hot and humid conditions. Chance for afternoon storms. Highs: Low/mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Cooler. Clouds and sun. High: Upper 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click