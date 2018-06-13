Western wildfires force thousands to flee

Thousands of people have been forced to flee as the flames scorch tens of thousands of acres in several states.

A brush fire in the Benedict Canyon area is posing a threat to the ritzy area in Southern California.

Washington State is also dealing with a major blaze.

The soap lake fire has burned about two-thousand acres.

Some residents who evacuated were allowed to return home.

But they’ve been warned they may have to leave again.

Colorado crews have the buffalo mountain fire to deal with.

Also in Colorado is the 416 fire, which has burned more than 23-thousand acres

And closed the San Juan National Forest.

The Ute park fire in New Mexico, which began on May 31.

It has burned about 37-thousand acres, but is now mostly contained.