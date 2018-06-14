× 18-year-old killed following armed robbery pursuit in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — One person was killed following a police pursuit Thursday evening.

The accident took place on Route 8 near exit 5. Connecticut State Police said a car wanted for an armed robbery, led police on a pursuit. The wanted car then crashed and rolled down an embankment, killing an 18-year-old.

Bridgeport city spokesman said two others were injured but will be okay. As for the fourth person, their injuries are serious. The driver of the car is 15-years-old.

The ages of the occupants are between 15-18. The identity of the male killed has not been released. No other details have been released.

