Cooler Friday with a chance of rain

More clouds will be around on Friday along with the chance for an isolated shower. Overall it won’t be a bad day with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Then an impressive warming trend will get started this weekend.This will be the first sunny, dry and SUMMERY weekend in a LONG TIME with highs in the 80s.
That warm-up looks to continue into next week with some 90+ degree heat possible by Monday. With higher humidity it could feel like 100+ making it the first truly HOT day of the year!
FORECAST DETAILS:
TONIGHT: Clouds around. Low: mid 50s – near 60 degrees.
FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, cooler, isolated shower. High: Low-mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 80s inland, near 80 shore.
FATHER’S DAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, very warm. Becoming more humid late-day. High: Mid-80s – near 90 degrees.
MONDAY: Hazy hot and humid. Chance for a late shower/storm. Highs: mid-upper 90s. Upper 80s shore.
TUESDAY: Some leftover humidity and possibly a shower/thunderstorm. High: 80s.
