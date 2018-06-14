CT National Guard troops deployed to southwest Asia

HARTFORD – Maj. Gen. Thaddeus J. Martin, the Adjutant General and commanding officer of the Connecticut National Guard, announced members of the Connecticut Army National Guard’s Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment will ship out to mobilization station on Thursday.

Based in Windsor Locks and commanded by 1st Lt. Matthew Barringer of South Glastonbury, the detachment will be responsible for providing aeromedical evacuation, extensive en-route critical care and medical support while moving patients.

Service members will board Connecticut National Guard aircraft and head to an Active Duty installation in Texas for further training and validation in preparation for the detachment’s first-ever overseas deployment. Upon completion, the approximately 30 Guardsmen will serve in support of operations in Southwest Asia.

The detachment flies the HH-60M Blackhawk helicopter, an aircraft specifically outfitted for medical evacuation.