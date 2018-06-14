× Man pulled from Savin Lake Dam in Lebanon

LEBANON — A man was taken in critical condition to Backus Hospital in Norwich after nearly drowning near the Savin Lake Dam in Lebanon Thursday morning.

The call came in at around 10:45 a.m.

Mutual aid was called in from Colchester Fire/Rescue, Lebanon Fire/Rescue, the Colchester Police Department, EnCon, and the Connecticut State Police.

The man was already ashore when rescue units arrived.

This is an EnCon investigation according to DEEP, and the scene was cleared a little after noon.

The Colchester Police Department was first on the scene, according to the Lebanon Fire Department.

