Partly cloudy, drier and breezy today

The humidity has moved out, and the sun has risen, leading to a great day today! High temperatures will be up around 80 degrees this afternoon and it’ll come along with sunny skies. The only issue with the day will be a gusty breeze from the west/northwest at around 10-25 mph.

There may be a morning sprinkle or shower on Friday, but we’ll clear the skies out and build in sunshine for Friday afternoon. We keep a bit of a breeze around, but humidity stays low with highs in the 70s.

Then an impressive warming trend will get started this weekend.This will be the first sunny, dry and SUMMERY weekend in a LONG TIME with highs in the 80s.

That warm-up looks to continue into next week with some 90+ degree heat possible by Monday. With higher humidity it could feel like 100+ making it the first truly HOT day of the year!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer. Highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Few clouds, a bit breezy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 80s inland, near 80 shore.

FATHER’S DAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Mid-80s – near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with hazy hot and humid conditions. Chance for afternoon storms. Highs: Low/mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Some leftover humidity and possibly a shower/thunderstorm. High: 80s.

