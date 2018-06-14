× Passenger deploys airplane emergency chute at Bradley International

WINDSOR LOCKS — Travelers heading to Detroit are experiencing a delay after a passenger accidentally deployed the emergency exit chute while the aircraft was waiting at its gate.

This happened to a Delta plane.

At this time, there is no word if anyone was injured or if any arrests will be made. No other details were released.

Real time flight status updates are available here