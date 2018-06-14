Police investigating former Rocky Hill track and field coach for misconduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL -- A former Rocky hill High School employee is now the subject of a misconduct investigation by the Rock Hill Police Department.

Thursday afternoon, Rocky Hill Superintendent Mark Zito addressed the public before a regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting to let them know that the board is now cooperating with the authorities.

"I can confirm that a former track and field coach who was not and is not employed as a teacher in Rocky Hill or any other school district resigned from his coaching position on May 29th, 2018," said Zito.

He says two other teachers at the high school who serve as coaches on the track and field team were placed on administrative leave with pay.

Police are currently investigating this matter. No names have been released and no charges have been filed.