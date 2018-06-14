× QU fraternity suspended again

HAMDEN – A Quinnipiac University fraternity, which was suspended for several months during the 2015–16 school year, has now been suspended again. This time for two years.

Sigma Phi Epsilon, which was voted the Quinnipiac campus fraternity of the year earlier this spring, May not conduct any organized activities until June 2020.

The university is in shedding any light as to why the frat has been suspended.

“The university has suspended the chapter of the fraternity in question for two years following a thorough investigation regarding actions that occurred during the Spring 2018 semester,” said John Morgan, associate vice president for public relations.

The national chapter office of Sigma Phi Epsilon and the Quinnipiac University Inter Fraternity Council tell Fox 61 they are still gathering information and could not comment any further at this time.

In September 2015, the university began investigating the fraternity for hazing allegations, requiring the chapter to halt all operations.

They were reinstated several months later.

Just a few weeks before the hazing allegations surfaced in 2015, Sigma Phi Epsilon got some positive publicity as members of the fraternity carried wheel chair bound junior Joey Mullaney up Sleeping Giant because he had never climbed before.

This after an April 20, 2018, on the Quinnipiac Inter-Fraternity Council Facebook page post, that congratulated Sigma Phi Epsilon on being named Quinnipiac University’s best fraternity of the year. And the QU Chapter President Jack Wigglesworth won fraternity man of the year.

In a letter to Quinnipiac’s fraternity and sorority leaders, dated yesterday, June 13, Katherine Pezzella, the Director of Campus Life for Fraternity and Sorority Life, wrote, “The actions of the Sigma Phi Epsilon members that led to this outcome were completely avoidable and within their control.”