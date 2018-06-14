× Raise a glass for National Bourbon Day!

June 14 is National Flag Day… And the first day of the World Cup… Flag Day…

But in case you needed another reason to celebrate, it’s also National Bourbon Day!

Bourbon is said to have originated in North America, when a whiskey maker reversed his decision to water down the recipe.

Bourbon’s name is rumored to have come from either Bourbon County, Kentucky or Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Never-the-less, be sure to raise a glass of the sweetened amber spirit today, and celebrate all good things American — the flag, soccer, and bourbon!