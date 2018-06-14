× Report shows Connecticut gained more than 4,000 jobs in May

HARTFORD — A new report shows that Connecticut has gained more than 4,000 jobs while its unemployment rate remained the same.

Thursday’s monthly Department of Labor employment report indicates Connecticut gained 4,100 net jobs in May.

The state’s unemployment rate for that month remained at 4.5 percent. The national unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in May.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the state’s efforts to retain and grow private sector jobs, while shrinking the size of government, are paying off.

Private sector employment accounted for all of the job growth in May. The government sector lost positions.

The labor department says May’s increase in jobs overcame most of the job losses in March and April.

It says there was surprising strength in retail trades and a good showing in financial activities.