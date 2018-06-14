State announces $1 billion fuel cell energy project for New Britain 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The state announced Wednesday they will be building a fuel cell energy project at the historic Stanley Black and Decker site.

"We think it’s a very big deal not only for New Britain but for Connecticut as well," said Mark Wick, a partner with EIP, LLC.

Project officials will be building a 19.98 megawatt fuel cell grid-connected energy project. While residents see the rubble as an eye sore, it is the start of what developers say will beneficial for the entire region.

"It'll bring in jobs not only for construction jobs during the buildout for the multiple phases but also it can be a significant revenue source not only for the City of New Britain but for the state as well," added Wick.

Wick is a partner with Energy and Innovation Park and he said the $1 billion project will go towards the new data center, infrastructure and IT equipment.

Officials said in addition to creating 3,000 jobs, it will also generate tax revenue. Over the next 20 years, the project is estimated to provide over $45 million for New Britain and $200 million for the state.

"Phase one is really the first energy part which provides the first spark to the additional redevelopment. It aligns all the stakeholders, it starts the upgrade of all the infrastructure," added Wick.

The project will consist a total of four phases and workers will start phase one which will ultimately provide locally generated, environmentally responsible power into the grid.

Once the paperwork is approved, construction is expected to start immediately and they are hoping to have phase one finished by the end of 2019.

