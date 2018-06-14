State Police searching for Killingly purse snatcher

KILLINGLY – Connecticut State Police are searching for a woman suspected of stealing a purse from a victim in a bank parking lot.

The incident happened Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Bank of America, located at 304 Main Street.

The 81-year-old female victim told troopers the suspect asked her for a ride to the area of Reynolds Street in Danielson.

State Police say the victim agreed and drove her to the Bank of America parking lot, when the suspect demanded the victim’s purse, and threatened to shoot her with a gun she claimed to have.

The suspect told police she refused, and began screaming for help. After a brief struggle, State Police say the suspect took the victim’s purse and ran away.

The victim described the suspect as a heavyset woman in her 20’s or 30’s, about 5’5″ tall, with strawberry blonde hair, and eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing a hot pink shirt and carrying a cell phone.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Connecticut State Police, Troop D.