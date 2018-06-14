United Way’s Women United Power of the Purse auction raises awareness in Hartford

by George Grotheer

HARTFORD – People turned out to help support families in need Thursday.

United Way’s Women United Power of the Purse organized a luncheon and silent auction in Hartford to raise awareness and funding for the Family Financial Stability Initiative.

In Hartford, 42% of households struggle to afford basic household necessities despite earning above the federal poverty level. The Family Financial Stability Initiative is a series of programs designed to bring stability and opportunities to families.

Power of the Purse, held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, also featured Paralympian, best-selling author, and inductee of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Hall of Fame Bonnie St. John as its featured speaker.

The contributions made at Thursday’s silent auction support a financial center located in Hartford that strives to make a difference in the lives of hard-working women and families.