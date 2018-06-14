WATCH: Blumenthal announces stay in deportation of Stamford father

HARTFORD — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal announced Thursday that ICE has granted a six month stay in the deportation of Stamford father Nelson Rosales Santos.

Rosales Santos has lived in Connecticut for 30 years, and is married to a U.S. citizen. The couple have three citizen children.

“Reason has prevailed temporarily—ICE has granted a six month stay in the deportation of Nelson Rosales Santos. This deportation would have been a death sentence– a cruel and callous act that history would have judged in the harshest of lights. But six months is a short reprieve, and we must redouble our efforts to achieve permanent relief for this Connecticut family,” Blumenthal said. “Fathers’ Day will take on new meaning this Sunday as we fight for all of the families like Nelson’s at the border and across the country who are being ripped apart by a Trump deportation regime that has lost all rationality and humanity.”