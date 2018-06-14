What could thaw in U.S. – North Korea relations mean for missing soldiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW FAIRFIELD - There is a movement to bring back remains of POW/MIA soldiers from all wars around the globe, but especially in Korea.

During President Trump's summit, he spoke with King Jong Un about the effort to find the remains of the over 900 soldiers who were lost in Korea during the Korean War.

In Connecticut, there are between 60 and 70 lost soldiers who have families that have been searching for their remains to give them a proper burial for decades now. The fact that the president broached the subject with Kim Jong Un is giving families hope that there may be increases federal assistance in finding more remains.